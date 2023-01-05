Share:

Bilal Warraich, who was elected as an independent Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), on Thursday announced that he would vote in favour of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the vote of confidence in the provincial assembly.

He made the announcement after meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and also endorsed the party’s vision. PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others were also present.

Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Bilal Waraich would vote for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the vote of confidence, saying the independent MPA was in Hamza Shehbaz’ s camp and had voted for him earlier. He further said the MPA also endorsed PTI’s vision after meeting Imran Khan and the Warraich family would soon formally join the ranks in PTI, adding that his inclusion in the party would increase one vote in the Punjab Assembly.