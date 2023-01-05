Share:

John F. Kennedy inspired children and adults alike when he said in his inaugural address as the president said: “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” Through their historic words, he challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good. In his New Year’s speech this year, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in my home country said something similar, drawing attention to the old principle of doing one’s duty, and demanding one’s right, in that order, he said. But more inclusive and positive was the country’s King Harald V when he said in his New Year’s speech that we should ask a fellow human being that we come across: “What can I do for you?”

He said it costs very little except for a bit of everyday courage, and it could mean so much for others, and he added that in the long course, it is best for all of us that everyone has a good life. He stressed that we should lift our eyes, see each other, and watch out for each other. We all depend on others, no one can do everything alone, and all of us need help sometimes, and we need the community around us. Often, it is difficult to ask others for help since we don’t want to bother and burden others, but be able to fend for ourselves. It should be said, too, that for most of us, there is more pleasure in giving help than receiving help.

I believe that many times, individualistic and competitive Western societies have reached a stage where people find it particularly difficult to ask relatives, friends and colleagues for help. It is seen as a failure. People may feel they can ask the state for help and services, but not individuals. That is a sad shortcoming at the same time as the welfare state also is meant to look after all citizens. Alas, it doesn’t always happen in a time in Europe when electricity prices, food prices and other everyday costs have skyrocketed. Amid the rich Western countries, poverty grows and some people sit in ice-cold apartments without adequate resources to pay for heating and everyday necessities, even if they have a job. In Norway, one of the world’s very richest countries, eleven to twelve percent of children grow up in poor conditions, often only with one parent, due to the high divorce rate, substance abuse and other reasons, which the individuals cannot be blamed for themselves.

There are urgent needs for better social services and welfare systems in those countries, despite the already spending a lot on such things, but at the same time they don’t meet everyone’s needs and far too many fall outside, often with scant possibilities to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and come back into mainstream society. I believe that rich countries must find back to more humane systems and that all who need help are reached. Individuals must be given better ways of being allowed to help, as they can see people better than the impersonal welfare states and their bureaucrats. It is heartbreaking to know that many Norwegian children live in poor homes, and in the UK, which is a much larger and not as rich a country, it is indeed sad to see reports in the media about very difficult situations for a high number of ordinary people this winter, even if they have jobs or are pensioners. At the same time, the very rich, but also the upper middle class, have become richer in Norway, the UK, and elsewhere, not contributing enough to the overall welfare state as they should.

It is not a matter of money only; it is a matter of how the welfare state is organised. In the future, therefore, better administrative systems must be found so that everyone who needs support, does receive it without having to stand with a cap in hand at soup kitchens. I believe that in the future, there must be more staff in the welfare offices, and they must also implement services in cooperation with religious and humanitarian organisations.

In developing countries, there are few welfare systems for poor and ordinary people; it is the families that must look after those who need help. In the future, as they expand welfare systems, it should be a combination of government welfare systems and family support implemented in new and innovative ways. We should realise that family systems have positive aspects to them. We realise that today the impersonal Western systems don’t work properly for all, and a sizeable percentage do not receive the assistance they need and are entitled to. Again, it is not always because of a lack of funds, but rather because the welfare systems are still not as good as required, and there will always be some who fall through the finer masks of the safety nets.

In the West, good government welfare systems are seen as socialist or leftist. To some true extent. However, the welfare systems should not only have good bureaucrats but also people who have time to care for the needs of individuals. The term solidarity is used to include all people who need support, and that is neither leftist nor rightist. In the future, we must find new ways of solidarity and giving humanitarian and other help. True, the government systems will be the major ones, but also private systems through employers, religious and humanitarian organisations and individuals, must be given more room. I believe that labour unions and employers’ associations have a particularly important role to play so that salaries and wages can meet people’s needs.

We should realise that all economic and other activities in a country, and the social and welfare systems, should have as their end-results to be for the citizens in the country; they are there to help people live good lives. All must contribute, or as is said: we should all contribute to our ability and receive our needs. How our societies are organised varies. In many ways, the rich countries’ welfare states are the best we have created till now, and at the same time, there are shortcomings also in those countries, as we see this winter with high electricity prices, high inflation, high interest rates and high prices on food and other commodities.

In poorer countries, such as Pakistan, many people look better after each other than people do in the welfare states in the West. Let us be thankful for the kindness and care that ordinary people show each other. Ordinary and poor people may indeed show more love and care than those who are wealthy. Let us pray for more humanity and more care for others in the future. Let us be innovative in creating better welfare and family systems to support each other. Let us ask our neighbours and relatives what we can do to help those who need help, indeed the poor, refugees, immigrants, handicapped, and others who have challenges. We can give money to humanitarian organisations, too, so they can help people who live in countries with war and conflict, or when there are natural disasters. As we begin the new calendar year, it is a good time to change and do better. And, when we see that our help matters, then we all feel better, we become more optimistic, and life becomes better for all.