Share:

After a long period, NASA launched its powerful rocket for traveling toward Moon on Wednesday. The power of the rocket is based on 40 Lac kilograms which would travel one second 100 mel fe hour. During journey, its motion will reach 25 thousand mel fe hours. NASA sent its last rocket Apollo mission five decades ago towards the moon. The rocket based on 32 floors was launched in America’s Canadian space center in the early morning on Wednesday.

The main purpose of this mission is to collect scientific information on the moon and it will return back on 11 December. The landing spot will be in the sea.

At last, I hope that this mission will reach its destination and that NASA’s hard work will have a good result.

MAHAZ AHMED,

Asiabad.