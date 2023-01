Share:

A youth was killed and three other were wounded in a tragic road accident in Wazirabad on Wednesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road near Gakhar Mandi where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a youth on the spot and injuring three others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased was identified as Owais Umar and was resident of Gujrat.