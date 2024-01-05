Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship ready for action at Rumanza 

STAFF REPORT
January 05, 2024
Sports

LAHORE - The 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Champi­onship is poised to kick off at the illustrious Ru­manza Golf Course in Multan, where talented young golfers from the national scene will vie for recognition and hon­ors, marking themselves as the future stars of the sport. Organized by the Pakistan Golf Federation, this championship will also serve as an occasion for conducting Faldo Se­ries trials and the winner of each age category will represent Pakistan at the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. A total of 70 highly skilled and ambitious young golfers will engage in fierce competition across four age catego­ries, including segments for those under 16 years and under 21 years for both boys and girls. With rigorous preparation, these aspiring champi­ons aim to meet the ex­pectations set by over­seeing experts, including Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Sial, Salman Sabir Abbasi, and Malik M Kamran, who form the championship committee. From a com­petitive standpoint, boys will tee off from White tees, and girls will com­mence their rounds from Red tees, with course distances spanning 6500 yards for boys and 5600 yards for girls. The clos­ing ceremony is sched­uled for January 7, with Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram, HI(M), President of Pakistan Golf Federa­tion, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. 

Three projects started to generate energy from waste materials: Wahab

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1704346228.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024