13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship ready for action at Rumanza 

LAHORE - The 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Champi­onship is poised to kick off at the illustrious Ru­manza Golf Course in Multan, where talented young golfers from the national scene will vie for recognition and hon­ors, marking themselves as the future stars of the sport. Organized by the Pakistan Golf Federation, this championship will also serve as an occasion for conducting Faldo Se­ries trials and the winner of each age category will represent Pakistan at the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. A total of 70 highly skilled and ambitious young golfers will engage in fierce competition across four age catego­ries, including segments for those under 16 years and under 21 years for both boys and girls. With rigorous preparation, these aspiring champi­ons aim to meet the ex­pectations set by over­seeing experts, including Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Sial, Salman Sabir Abbasi, and Malik M Kamran, who form the championship committee. From a com­petitive standpoint, boys will tee off from White tees, and girls will com­mence their rounds from Red tees, with course distances spanning 6500 yards for boys and 5600 yards for girls. The clos­ing ceremony is sched­uled for January 7, with Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram, HI(M), President of Pakistan Golf Federa­tion, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.