13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship ready for action at Rumanza 

LAHORE - The 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship is poised to kick off at the illustrious Rumanza Golf Course in Multan, where talented young golfers from the national scene will vie for recognition and honors, marking themselves as the future stars of the sport. Organized by the Pakistan Golf Federation, this championship will also serve as an occasion for conducting Faldo Series trials and the winner of each age category will represent Pakistan at the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. A total of 70 highly skilled and ambitious young golfers will engage in fierce competition across four age categories, including segments for those under 16 years and under 21 years for both boys and girls. With rigorous preparation, these aspiring champions aim to meet the expectations set by overseeing experts, including Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Sial, Salman Sabir Abbasi, and Malik M Kamran, who form the championship committee. From a competitive standpoint, boys will tee off from White tees, and girls will commence their rounds from Red tees, with course distances spanning 6500 yards for boys and 5600 yards for girls. The closing ceremony is scheduled for January 7, with Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram, HI(M), President of Pakistan Golf Federation, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.