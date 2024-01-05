261 startups graduate under PITB programme in 2023

LAHORE - A total of 261 startups graduated under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of National Incubation Centres (NICs) Programme, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), from January 2023 to December 2023. This was stated during a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park, here on Thursday. The participants in the meeting were apprised that 87 startups of the NEP NICs initiative graduated from Punjab.