Accountability court extends Fawad Chaudhry's physical remand in graft case
8:33 PM | January 05, 2024
An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday granted a further extension of four days in the physical remand of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in the corruption case related to development projects in Jhelum.

The court also accepted Chaudhry's request for a meeting with his family.

The former minister had been handed into NAB custody for six days on previous hearing on Dec 30.

During the hearing conducted by accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel, Raja Aamir, submitted the power of attorney, while the NAB prosecutor presented evidence in the court.

The NAB prosecutor, while requesting an extension in Chaudhry's physical remand, contended that the transactions from seven bank accounts revealed suspicious activities. He added the suspect was accused of bribery based on transactions from these suspicious bank accounts.

The NAB prosecutor requested an extension in Chaudhry’s physical remand, stating that the banking records related to Fawad Chaudhry's case needed to be obtained.

The court, upon the NAB's request, reserved its decision, and after a short interval, approved Fawad Chaudhry's physical remand.

The court extended the former minister's physical remand for an additional four days, directing him to appear before the court on Jan 9.

On Dec 30, the accountability court had approved a six day physical remand for the former minister in the embezzlement case.

