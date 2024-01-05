Agha Salman believes Babar will make a strong comeback 

SYDNEY - Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman has expressed his support for Babar Azam saying the star batter will make a strong comeback.

Babar Azam faced a challenging year in Test cricket, failing to register a single fifty in his innings. During a press conference following the close of play in the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia on Thursday, Salman addressed concerns about Babar’s form, saying, “A bad patch can come upon any cricketer. After how much Babar Azam has performed for Paki­stan, this little bad patch makes no difference. We’re not concerned about his form, and he himself is aware of how to get out of these situations.”

Salman expressed optimism about Babar Azam’s dedication to improve­ment, remarking, “The way that he’s working on his batting, I think it’s just a matter of time. Very soon, you’ll see a big hundred from him.”