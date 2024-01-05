All polio pre-campaign deadlines must be met: EOC

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal has called upon districts to show no complacency in development of micro-plans so that no child is missed in polio eradication campaign starting from January 8 (Monday).

He was addressing a national polio campaign readiness meeting held in Punjab EOC on Thursday.

All 36 districts of Punjab joined the meeting via a video link except Lahore management which was present in the meeting alongwith international polio eradication partners.

Issuing directions, the EOC Coordinator stressed that the districts needed to follow deadlines for submission of micro-plan to the provincial team. Mr Khizer reiterated that must ensure that all National Emergency Operations Centre indicators related to pre-campaign preparations are green and up to the mark before the readiness meeting takes place before every campaign.