All polio pre-campaign deadlines must be met, EOC to districts

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal has called upon districts to show no complacency in development of micro-plans so that no child is missed in polio eradication campaign starting from January 8 (Monday). He was addressing a national polio campaign readiness meeting held in Punjab EOC on Thursday. All 36 districts of Punjab joined the meeting via a video link except Lahore management which was present in the meeting alongwith international polio eradication partners. Issuing directions, the EOC Coordinator stressed that the districts needed to follow deadlines for submission of micro-plan to the provincial team. Mr Khizer reiterated that must ensure that all National Emergency Operations Centre indicators related to pre-campaign preparations are green and up to the mark before the readiness meeting takes place before every campaign. “If the indicators which are of utmost significance are not green, this will impact the quality of polio campaign”, the EOC head outlined. Mr. Khizer called upon the district health management teams to monitor team training sessions personally so that polio teams are motivated and there is increased interest in learning new knowledge which could help them address parental concerns at doorsteps. The EOC Coordinator highlighted the importance of intra-campaign coverage of missed children and urged the chief executive officers to ensure that data quality on missed children was credible. The EOC head laid special emphasis on zero doze children coverage identified during the polio campaigns. The EOC Coordinator showed his unhappiness about districts not utilizing DPEC forums and readiness meetings to plan optimally. “The readiness meetings and District Polio Eradication Committees should be utilized to plan about vaccines, capacity building of workers and provision of security in hard-to-reach areas. The DHMTs do not need to hold the meeting just to tick boxes”, Mr Khizer Afzaal instructed. He also appreciated DHMTs for their hard work in keeping the province polio free for the last three years but insisted that reaching the milestone is easier, but it was always difficult to maintain it. “So, we need to work even harder to continue the momentum”, the EOC head outlined. The first National Immunization Days (NIDs) of 2024 will commence on January 8 (Monday). The campaign will be held all over Punjab. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days. Over 200,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 22.50 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes: 16605 area in-charges, 3991 union council medical officers, over 84884 mobile polio team members, 4884 fixed team members and over 2664 transit team members. Earlier, Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Middle East and Interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi visited Punjab Polio programme and participated in a special ceremony to administer drops to children.

He was welcomed by the Diretor General Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal and Director Expanded on Immunization Dr Mukhtar Ahmad. Speaking on the occasion Maulana Tahir Ashrafi reiterated pledge to eradicate polio from Pakistan by 2024-end.