Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-polio drive launched in Kohat, DIK

APP
January 05, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KOHAT/DI KHAN   -   Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir of Kohat District kicked off an anti- polio immunization campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children under five years old. He personally administered polio drops to children at his office to launch the initiative. Wazir stressed the collective responsibility in eliminating polio and urged parents to prioritize their children’s health.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Zafarul Islam Khattak in Dera Division announced a two-phase anti- polio campaign. The first phase, scheduled from January 8 to 12, targets Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts, followed by the second phase from January 15 to 19, focusing on South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower districts. The commissioner highlighted the contagious nature of polio and emphasized the need for parents to ensure their children receive the vaccination.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704403026.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024