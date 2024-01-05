Anti-polio drive launched in Kohat, DIK

KOHAT/DI KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir of Kohat District kicked off an anti- polio immunization campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children under five years old. He personally administered polio drops to children at his office to launch the initiative. Wazir stressed the collective responsibility in eliminating polio and urged parents to prioritize their children’s health.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Zafarul Islam Khattak in Dera Division announced a two-phase anti- polio campaign. The first phase, scheduled from January 8 to 12, targets Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts, followed by the second phase from January 15 to 19, focusing on South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower districts. The commissioner highlighted the contagious nature of polio and emphasized the need for parents to ensure their children receive the vaccination.