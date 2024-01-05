Ashrafi urges parents to ensure polio vaccination

LAHORE - In a bid to eradicate polio from Pakistan, Prime Minister’s Special Representative and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasised the importance of administering polio drops to children here at the Director General Health office on Thursday. During the inaugural ceremony of the polio vaccination drive, he addressed concerns surrounding vaccine’s safety, referencing an international ‘Ulema and Muftian’ conference in Egypt, which declared polio drops as Halal and not harmful to children’s health. Dismissing unfounded claims linking vaccine to reproductive system issues, he reassured the public about its safety. Expressing gratitude to the Punjab Health Department for successfully eliminating polio in the province, Ashrafi asserted the government’s commitment to eradicating the polio virus nationwide by 2024. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by individuals, including army, police, and health workers, who lost their lives in the mission of polio eradication. Ashrafi appealed to the public to show respect to health workers administering vaccines and warned of accountability before Allah for parents if their child suffers disability due to the failure of vaccine administration. Open to a debate to address any reservations, he underscored the urgency of collective efforts in achieving a polio-free Pakistan. In a show of solidarity, Ashrafi also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Iran, emphasising Pakistan’s shared struggle against terrorism and expressing empathy for the victims.