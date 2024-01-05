Azhar Ali hits 50th first-class ton, Afaq’s six-fer demolishes Wapda

KARACHI - SNGPL found themselves in the driving seat against KRL as Azhar Ali smashed his 50th first-class ton on the second day of fourth round in President’s Trophy Grade I 2023-24. Meanwhile, SBP inched closer to victory as Wapda batting lineup fell flat in both innings. Ghani Glass finished day two in a strong position against HEC after a strong all-round display.
SNGPL started from their overnight score of 22-0 and scored 349-7 in 80 overs, in reply to KRL’s 281-9. Azhar Ali (140, 206b, 9x4s, 2x6s) brought up his 50th first-class hundred, becoming the ninth Pakistan player to do so. The opening partnership was worth 125 runs as Abid Ali (61, 108b, 9x4s) was removed by Maaz Sadaqat. He also got rid of Omair Bin Yousuf (31) and Kamran Ghulam (10).
Skipper Asad Shafiq (69) contributed with a brisk half-century to help SNGPL take a crucial 68-run lead. Maaz bagged three wickets while Umer Khan got one. By the end of the day, KRL had scrapped their way to 56-2 in 17 overs, as they trail by 12 runs with eight wickets left. Ali Zaryab (25*) and Imran Rafiq (2*) will be on the crease for KRL at the start of day three.
SBP were set a target of 40 against Wapda as stumps were drawn on day two. Earlier in the day, SBP started their innings from the overnight score of 77-4. Rameez Aziz (71) contributed with a dogged half-century after M Ilyas was removed early by Akif Javed. M Mohsin chipped in with a fine half-century to help his team gain a valuable first-inning lead of 82.
Akif was the pick of the Wapda bowlers as he dismissed four batters. Naqeebullah Masood picked up two and Irfanullah Shah and Khalid Usman took one each. Wapda continued to lose wickets at regular intervals in their second innings as they managed a meagre total of 122. M Saad (39) top-scored while Umar Abid Kayani (19) and Khalid Usman (17) failed to convert their starts. Afaq Afridi picked up a six-wicket haul, giving away 38 runs. Aftab Ibrahim bagged three wickets while Nisar Ahmad got one.
Ghani Glass finished the day with 330-5 in their second innings. Earlier in the day, HEC were bundled out for 189 in 38.5 overs, only adding 49 runs to their overnight score facing a deficit of 32 runs. Ghazi Ghouri (66) resisted with a fine half-century. M Rameez Jnr bagged his fourth five-wicket haul while Shoaib Akhtar picked up four wickets and Shiraz Khan got one.
Skipper Saad Nasim (115, 127b, 11x4s, 6x6s) dominated the innings with a quality century taking his personal tally of first-class tons to 11. He also shared a fifth-wicket 184- run partnership with Saeed Ali (97*). After Saad’s departure, Shahbaz Javed (35*) and Saeed stitched a 57- run unbroken partnership. Aqib Liaqat picked up two wickets while Asadullah Hamza, Waseem Akram and Haris Khan took one wicket each.