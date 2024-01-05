Azhar Ali hits 50th first-class ton, Afaq’s six-fer demolishes Wapda

KARACHI - SNGPL found themselves in the driving seat against KRL as Azhar Ali smashed his 50th first-class ton on the second day of fourth round in President’s Trophy Grade I 2023-24. Mean­while, SBP inched closer to victory as Wapda batting lineup fell flat in both innings. Ghani Glass finished day two in a strong position against HEC after a strong all-round display.

SNGPL started from their overnight score of 22-0 and scored 349-7 in 80 overs, in reply to KRL’s 281-9. Azhar Ali (140, 206b, 9x4s, 2x6s) brought up his 50th first-class hundred, becom­ing the ninth Pakistan player to do so. The open­ing partnership was worth 125 runs as Abid Ali (61, 108b, 9x4s) was removed by Maaz Sadaqat. He also got rid of Omair Bin Yousuf (31) and Ka­mran Ghulam (10).

Skipper Asad Shafiq (69) contributed with a brisk half-century to help SNGPL take a crucial 68-run lead. Maaz bagged three wickets while Umer Khan got one. By the end of the day, KRL had scrapped their way to 56-2 in 17 overs, as they trail by 12 runs with eight wickets left. Ali Zaryab (25*) and Imran Rafiq (2*) will be on the crease for KRL at the start of day three.

SBP were set a target of 40 against Wapda as stumps were drawn on day two. Earlier in the day, SBP started their innings from the overnight score of 77-4. Rameez Aziz (71) contributed with a dogged half-century after M Il­yas was removed early by Akif Javed. M Mohsin chipped in with a fine half-century to help his team gain a valu­able first-inning lead of 82.

Akif was the pick of the Wapda bowlers as he dismissed four batters. Naqeebullah Masood picked up two and Irfanullah Shah and Khalid Us­man took one each. Wapda continued to lose wickets at regular intervals in their second innings as they managed a mea­gre total of 122. M Saad (39) top-scored while Umar Abid Kayani (19) and Khalid Usman (17) failed to convert their starts. Afaq Afridi picked up a six-wicket haul, giving away 38 runs. Aftab Ibrahim bagged three wickets while Nisar Ah­mad got one.

Ghani Glass finished the day with 330-5 in their second innings. Earlier in the day, HEC were bundled out for 189 in 38.5 overs, only adding 49 runs to their overnight score facing a deficit of 32 runs. Ghazi Ghouri (66) resisted with a fine half-century. M Rameez Jnr bagged his fourth five-wicket haul while Shoaib Akhtar picked up four wickets and Shiraz Khan got one.

Skipper Saad Nasim (115, 127b, 11x4s, 6x6s) dominated the innings with a quality century taking his personal tally of first-class tons to 11. He also shared a fifth-wicket 184- run partnership with Saeed Ali (97*). After Saad’s departure, Shahbaz Javed (35*) and Saeed stitched a 57- run unbroken partner­ship. Aqib Liaqat picked up two wickets while Asadullah Hamza, Waseem Akram and Haris Khan took one wicket each.