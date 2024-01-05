Bahawalpur boys stun Lahore to win U-16 Inter-Division Table Tennis title 

LAHORE - Bahawalpur division boys U-16 team shocked Lahore by 3-2 to win Under-16 Inter-Division Table Tennis Championship trophy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Faisalabad division finished third in the event. In the final, Lahore’s Ayyan defeated Talha Tahir (Bwp) by 3-1 (8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-7) in the first match while Anas Muneeb helped Bahawalpur level the score at 1-1 with a 3-1 win over Lahore’s Abu Bakar. The score was 11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 14-12. Lahore again took 2-1 lead by winning the third match, where Zaman outpaced Ayyan Pirzada of Bahawalpur 3-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11- 3). Bahawalpur’s Talha again level the score 2-2 as he toppled Lahore’s Abu Bakar 3-0, 11-6, 11- 7, 16-14. In the decisive match, Anas downed Lahore’s Ayyan 3-0, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 to help Bahawalpur lift the winning trophy. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail congratulated the winning team and appreciated their fighting game skills. “It is quite heartening to see the deep involvement and dedication of young players in their game. We are pretty hopeful that several of these young lads will represent the country at bigger sports competitions in future,” he said.