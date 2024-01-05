Bahawalpur boys stun Lahore to win U-16 Inter-Division Table Tennis title 

LAHORE - Bahawalpur division boys U-16 team shocked Lahore by 3-2 to win Under-16 Inter-Division Table Tennis Champi­onship trophy here at Nishtar Park Sports Com­plex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Faisalabad division finished third in the event. In the final, Lahore’s Ayyan defeated Talha Tahir (Bwp) by 3-1 (8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-7) in the first match while Anas Muneeb helped Ba­hawalpur level the score at 1-1 with a 3-1 win over Lahore’s Abu Bakar. The score was 11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 14-12. Lahore again took 2-1 lead by winning the third match, where Zaman outpaced Ayyan Pirzada of Bahawalpur 3-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11- 3). Bahawalpur’s Talha again level the score 2-2 as he toppled Lahore’s Abu Bakar 3-0, 11-6, 11- 7, 16-14. In the decisive match, Anas downed La­hore’s Ayyan 3-0, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 to help Baha­walpur lift the winning trophy. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail congratu­lated the winning team and appreciated their fighting game skills. “It is quite heartening to see the deep involvement and dedication of young play­ers in their game. We are pretty hopeful that sever­al of these young lads will represent the country at bigger sports competi­tions in future,” he said.