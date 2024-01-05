Bilawal defends his decision to contest election from Lahore

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday advocated for impartial treatment towards PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif and PTI founder Imran Khan, as uncertainties persist regarding the eligibility of both leaders to participate in the upcoming elections. Following the recent CEC meeting of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto expressed the view that the judiciary should take a consistent approach, either disqualifying both Nawaz and Imran or deeming both eligible for electoral participation. He emphasised that challenges may arise if the judiciary were to make disparate decisions, declaring one leader eligible while disqualifying the other “It will be difficult for the judiciary to declare one eligible and the other eligible”, he maintained. Bilawal underscored the importance of fairness in the electoral process, urging the judiciary to ensure an equitable and uniform treatment for all political leaders.

Separately, the PPP chairman Thursday visited the election office dedicated to PP-162 within NA-127, the national constituency from which he is vying for election. During his interaction with both workers and the public at the Green Town election office, he expressed his satisfaction that the inaugural election office he visited in the country was situated in Lahore. He elaborated on his decision to contest the election from Lahore, citing his intent to challenge the influence of elite parties such as the PML-N and the PTI.

The chairman urged party workers to assume the role of ambassadors, encouraging them to engage in door-to-door activities, disseminating information about his comprehensive 10-point program.

Meanwhile, the PPP-P has unveiled its initial itinerary for election rallies across the country. In accordance with the released media statement, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to conduct over 30 rallies spanning various cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Among the forthcoming events, Chairman Bilawal is slated to address a meeting in Swabi on January 10, followed by Tandlianwala in Faisalabad on January 11. Subsequent rallies are planned for Layya on January 12, Bahawalpur on January 13, and Naseerabad on January 14, with an additional event in Khairpur in the evening of January 14. On January 15, he is set to kick off the election campaign in Larkana. Further engagements include a meeting in Qamber Shahdadkot on January 16 and appearances in Badin and Sanghar on January 17, with a public gathering in Nowshehro Feroz on January 18, and Mehar, Dadu in the evening. The chairman will hold a meeting in Rahim Yar Khan on January 19, followed by Kot Addu on January 20, and a meeting in Lahore on January 21, Chiniot on January 23, and Sargodha on January 24.

Rounding off the month, Chairman Bilawal will address election rallies in Lala Musa, Multan, and Peshawar on January 25, January 26, and January 27, respectively. Public gatherings are also scheduled in Rawalpindi on January 28, Kuram district on January 29, and Dera Ismail Khan on January 30.

Further rallies are planned for Malakand on January 31 and Khuzdar on February 1. On February 2, Chairman Bilawal will conduct rallies in Kandhkot, Kashmore, and Shikarpur during the day, with an evening rally in Jacobabad. The schedule continues with a meeting in Mirpurkhas on February 3, Hyderabad on February 4, and Karachi on February 5. The series will culminate with a rally in Larkana on February 6.

In an address to the PPP workers at Jati Umra here on Thursday, he outlined the party’s commitment to addressing key issues facing Pakistan. He asserted that the PPP was contesting elections from every constituency with the intention to win. He urged the party workers to embrace the principles of unity and hard work, rejecting the politics of hatred and division.

We have to make the people of Raiwand understand that if they wish to form a government of the people, labourers, farmers and students, then PPP is the sole option, not the PML-N or PTI. Has the government given any free-of-cost hospital in Raiwand? When they face cardiac issues, they run to London,” he said and pledged to establish NICVD like medical treatment facility in Raiwand.

The PPP chairman highlighted the party’s 10-point agenda, emphasising key promises for economic transformation and social welfare.