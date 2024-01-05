Bilawal vows to implement ZAB's manifesto to make country strong, prosperous

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari averred on Friday his party would implement its late founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s manifesto of “food, shelter and clothing” to make the country strong and prosperous.

In his special message on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto, Bilawal said that every move Shaheed Bhutto had made reflected his political foresight and strong affiliation to Pakistan.

While paying glowing tribute to the former prime minister, Bilawal asserted that the PPP would implement the manifesto given by ZA Bhutto in order to control inflation, unemployment and poverty.

“We’ll make Pakistan a prosperous and strong country according to the ideology of Quaid-e-Awam,” added Bilawal.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 in Larkana. Educated at Berkeley and Oxford, Bhutto trained as a barrister at Lincoln's Inn.

He entered politics as one of President Iskander Mirza’s cabinet members, before being assigned several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

Bhutto founded the Pakistan Peoples Party in 1967. He served as president of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and prime minister from 1973 to 1977.