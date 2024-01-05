Britney Spears says, I’ll never return to music industry

LOS ANGELES- Meghan Markle is still on-board with her talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) despite having a tumultuous year in business deals. Previously, royal author Angela Levin pointed tweeting on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex’s name “is not on her new agent William Morris’s website.” She then speculated, “Could she have been dropped quietly?” However, it appears that the former Suits actress is still active on The Harry Walker Agency website, which is a division of WME, reported GB News. The agency describes Prince Harry’s wife as an “exclusive” hire as there are bookings available to take her on as a ‘Speaker.’ Moreover, they went to deatilk her bio as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model.” The news comes after The Hollywood Reporter. NEWS DESK LOS ANGELES Britney Spears has said she will “never return to the music industry” after rumours she was planning a return to the studio surfaced last week. The pop star was responding to claims in the US media that she was lining up songwriters for a 10th studio album. “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry! “. Some outlets had suggested that Julia Michaels and Charlie XCX had been tapped up as collaborators. But Spears added that she only wrote music for fun and also revealed that she had written more than 20 songs for other people over the past two years. “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way! “ wrote the singer, known for hits including Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again and Toxic. The post was accompanied by Guido Reni’s Renaissance painting titled Salome Bearing the Head of St John the Baptist. In August 2022, Spears released her first new music since being released from a conservatorship that controlled almost every aspect of her life. Hold Me Closer - a duet with Sir Elton John - marked Spears’ return to music after a six-year hiatus.