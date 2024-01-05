Call for action to revive cultural diversity in KP

Peshawar - Art, Culture, and Tourism senior journalists advocate for strategic initiatives to revive, preserve, and champion linguistic and cultural diversity in the province. They stress the imperative revival of monthly stipends for folk artists and literati. Politicians are urged to prioritize local arts promotion in their manifestos, projecting a softer image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the nation.

This call to action emerged during the Culture Journalists Forum (CJF) meeting, focusing on the current state of literary and cultural activities, as well as the challenges faced by performing artists. Chaired by CJF President Ihtisham Toru, the meeting assembled office-bearers to deliberate on the pressing issues.

Participants highlighted the need for tangible steps to promote all regional languages and cultural practices. They demanded the implementation of a comprehensive cultural policy, establishment of endowment funds, restoration of Nishtar Hall to its original glory, and the creation of art galleries and auditoriums across all districts.

Emphasizing the role of indigenous fine arts, folk music, traditions, values, and tourism, attendees underscored their potential to alleviate a sense of deprivation among communities. They believe these initiatives could pave the way for enduring peace and prosperity in the province, troubled by militancy. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, boasting over 30 languages including Pashtu, Hindko, Saraiki, Gojri, Kohistani Khowar, Torwali, and Sheena, holds immense natural beauty that entices both domestic and foreign tourists. Expressing deep concern, the participants noted a lack of substantial measures for promoting art and culture, three years after the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), apart from sporadic youth events.

“Despite successive governments’ rhetoric, the tangible steps to preserve linguistic and cultural diversity remained unfulfilled, leaving senior folk artists and literati in dire straits. Internal conflicts within the authority further compounded the situation,” voiced the participants.

Amjad Ali Khadim, CJF’s vice president, lamented the limited scope of KP CTA, primarily restricted to calendared events, failing to strategize support for artists, literati, and experts to bolster local languages and indigenous sports. He regretted that internal discord within the authority exacerbated the decline in performing arts, visual culture, and tourism.