Chairman PAVH on World Braille Day stresses awareness about importance of braille literacy

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Association of Visually Impaired Persons Khalid Mahmood Bajwa stressed on Thursday ‘World Braille Day’ the importance of raising public awareness about the ‘importance of braille literacy’ and urged investors to invest in it to broaden access to its technology materials, which would be pivotal steps towards developing an inclusive society.

Talking to the PTV news channel, he explained that the theme of the day for 2024 is ‘Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity’, adding that special persons needed special attention and noted that these steps would help improve the living standards of the special persons.

He expressed that celebrating ‘World Braille Day’ aimed to raise societal awareness of the importance of language in the lives of the blind.

“Pakistan takes an active part in the World Braille Day designated by the UN every year to encourage the visually impaired to read, write, and contribute effectively in their societies,” he added.

Khalid Mahmood Bajwa further explained, “Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols using six dots to represent each letter and number, as well as musical, mathematical, and scientific symbols.”

He demanded, “Blind category receive full support from the state, adding that equal rights and treatment in the present society is a need of the hour where these people should provide the latest education facilities.”

PAVH also emphasized the importance of organizing workshops and courses to train employees, teachers, and students in the government and private sectors, not only in urban cities but in far-flung areas where these people are still not recognized.

“The day’s goal was to enable blind individuals with determination who are patrons of these libraries to access and enjoy reading these stories and novels,” he added.

