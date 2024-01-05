Friday, January 05, 2024
China expresses condolences over death of Sartaj Aziz

China expresses condolences over death of Sartaj Aziz
Staff Reporter
January 05, 2024
LAHORE, BEIJING   -   Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed deep condolences on Thursday over the demise of Pakistan’s former foreign minister Sartaj Aziz, hailing his outstanding contribution to China- Pakistan relations. Aziz, also former finance minister and adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, passed away in Islamabad on Tuesday. “Mr. Aziz was a seasoned politician, strategist and economic expert of Pakistan, and an old and good friend of the Chinese people,” Wang said at a regular news briefing. Wang said that Aziz was dedicated to the prosperity of Pakistan, worked hard and passionately to promote China- Pakistan relations, and made outstanding contributions to China-Pakistan friendly cooperation, especially the launch and construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “We express our deep condolences over the passing of Mr Aziz and sincere sympathies to his family,” the spokesperson said.

Staff Reporter

