Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing dense fog

ISLAMABAD - pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to be cautious during the dense fog blankets covering the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh and Islamabad during this week. According to the daily forecast issued by the PMD here Thursday, a westerly system was affecting Balochistan and may affect parts of Balochistan and upper parts of the country till 05th January. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Cloudy weather with rain and snow over hills is expected in most parts of Balochistan and isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.