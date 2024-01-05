Commissioner urges vehicle owners to avoid overloading

ABBOTTABAD - Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam led a meeting on Thursday, emphasizing the need for owners and drivers of large vehicles to refrain from overloading. Focused on axle load management, the gathering convened officials and stakeholders to address road safety and infrastructure sustainability concerns.

Zaheer-ul-Islam underscored the significance of adhering to specified axle load limits. Compliance, he highlighted, not only sustains highways and roads but also bolsters vehicle performance and road safety.

Highlighting the initiative, Zaher- ul-Islam announced a systematic campaign targeting owners and drivers of large vehicles. He emphasized the swift imposition of legal actions against violators of load regulations.