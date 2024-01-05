Commissioner visits Liaquat Bagh E-library

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on Thursday visited E-Library Liaquat Bagh and reviewed the ongoing up-gradation work.

The Commissioner said that the up-gradation work of the library was swiftly being completed.

The district administration was making efforts to equip the E-Library with modern sciences, the Commissioner added. There are 8000 books in the library and more would be added, he informed.

The books for the competitive exams were also being provided in the E-Library, he said adding, the library would also have the computer as well as the internet facility. The students would be equipped with modern sciences through E-system.

A separate place should be allocated for the sitting of the students participating in the competitive examinations so that there is no disturbance in their studies, he directed. In the library, a separate space should also be allocated for the people wanted to read newspapers and magazines, the Commissioner further instructed.

“Our aim is to provide a pleasant environment for the students visiting the library so that they could concentrate on their studies,” he added.