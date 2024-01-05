Friday, January 05, 2024
Court awards death sentence to murderer

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH  -   An Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) has awarded death sentence and imposed Rs500,000/- fine to an accused on charges of killing a man in March 2022, in a village of Muzaffargarh. According to details, complainant Allah Ditta had stated in the FIR that accused Nadir was found involved in firing during ‘Jaaga’, a traditional pre-marriage ceremony in which relatives celebrate throughout the night, at Chak Mithan in district Muzaffargarh.

He further stated that his deceased brother Irfan alias Haq Nawaz came out of the house to join the ceremony of accused Nadir Ali on March 31, 2022. In the meantime, accused Nadir fired two shots from his weapon that hit Irfan below his chin causing his death on the spot.

During the hearing of the case, AD&SJ Tariq Maqsood awarded death sentence to the accused Nadir and ordered him to pay fine of Rs500,000/- as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. The accused would also suffer six more months in jail in case of default. 

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said on Thursday that District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar commended the role of investigation officer for probing the case on merit.

