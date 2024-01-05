CTO orders massive crackdown against overloading

LAHORE - In a bid to curb dangerous overloading practices, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar on Thursday ordered to launch a massive crackdown on vehicles exceeding specified load limits. The directive includes the cancellation of licenses for drivers engaging in hazardous overloading. Officers have also been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles loaded with goods beyond the permissible limit. Vehicle owners and drivers are warned not to surpass the designated load and speed limits. In a press statement, CTO Ammara Athar said that heavy traffic was prohibited to enter in the city before 11 PM, and measures have been taken to enforce this restriction. To enhance safety on the roads, directives include covering sand, soil, and other pollutants on tractor trailers. Loader vehicles were required to install head and back lights, as well as reflectors. Stringent measures will be taken against vehicles posing a potential threat based on past incidents. To ensure effective implementation, the Traffic Police has deployed 8 senior wardens and 24 wardens to monitor both internal and external routes within the city. The crackdown aimed to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of fatal accidents in Lahore, she added.

Police arrest 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

In a comprehensive crackdown on anti-social elements throughout 2023, the Lahore Police registered an impressive 11,096 cases against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 11,254 individuals. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana disclosed these statistics in his official statement issued here on Thursday. Highlighting effectiveness of the operations, the CCPO outlined the recovery of substantial quantities of illicit substances from the arrested accused. This includes over 7,102-kg of hashish, more than 168 kg of heroin, over 61 kg of ice, and a staggering 151,619 liters of confiscated alcohol. The cases were distributed across various divisions, with 2,394 registered in Cantt Division, 1,182 in Civil Lines, 2,404 in City, 1,634 in Iqbal Town, 1,404 in Sadar, and 2,078 cases in Model Town. Additionally, last year witnessed the registration of 10,063 cases related to illegal weapons, resulting in the arrest of an equal number of suspects.