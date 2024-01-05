Friday, January 05, 2024
Dar wants unity on health, education investment

Dar wants unity on health, education investment
Web Desk
8:23 PM | January 05, 2024
National

Leader of House in Senate Ishaq Dar said on Friday the provinces should be agreeing with the federation on spending resources on health and education.

He was speaking at the Senate meeting presided over by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. 

The provinces are so rich in resources that people say one should be chief minister of any big province instead of becoming the prime minister, Dar said.

Senator Dilawar said the 18th amendment was not a divine scripture and the government should pay attention to WHO certificate.

Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said a committee should be made for effective coordination between the federation and the provinces. 

