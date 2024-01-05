DC for utilising all resources to make anti-polio campaign successful

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to use available resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful being started from January 8. Appreciating the outstanding performance of Sukkur division in the previous campaigns, he directed us to make a good strategy for the upcoming campaign. He was addressing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, DHO, representatives of the World Health Organization and other relevant officials attended the meeting.