DC Sanghar for utilising all resources for success of anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD-The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has directed the Health Department officials to deploy all resources to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign and give polio vaccine to every child under five years of age in the district so that the children do not face any disability in future. He said this while chairing a meeting with the officers of the Health Department here Thursday regarding the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign to be started from January 8 to January 12, 2024 at his office. The DC directed the officers of the Health Department to supervise all the teams effectively and to complete the polio campaign report in a timely manner.

During the meeting, the officials of the Health Department briefed the DC on the devised plan to make the campaign successful. They mentioned that 1,327 teams have been formed to administer polio drops to over 500,000 children door to door. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Faiz Muhammad Mari, Dr. Vishnu Mal, Dr. Deeldar Hussain and others. Meanwhile, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider along with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind here on Thursday inaugurated the week long national anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Maternal and Child Healthcare Center Nawabshah. Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali and other health department officials were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that all resources would be utilized to make the national anti-polio campaign successful and to administer polio vaccine to all children up to five years of age.

He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the door-to-door polio teams during the national anti-polio campaign.

On the occasion, an awareness rally was also held which was led by the Commissioner. Later, a meeting was held in the DC office to finalize the arrangements for the national anti-polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (Rtd) Haider Raza, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio. Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed about the arrangements to make the national anti-polio campaign successful.