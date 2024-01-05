Diplomatic Accord

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani’s recent diplomatic push with Haji Mullah Shirin, the governor of Kandahar and a pivotal figure in Afghanistan’s administration, signifies a pivotal moment in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amidst strained relations and the persistent threat of terrorism, Jilani’s emphasis on addressing critical issues and nurturing mutually beneficial relations holds the promise of fostering enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

In his recent meeting with Haji Mullah Shirin, Minister Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to engaging constructively and cultivating mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. The significance of this meeting cannot be overstated, considering Mullah Shirin’s influential position within the Taliban hierarchy and his profound rapport with the top leadership in Afghanistan. This interaction underscores Pakistan’s earnest intent to prioritise nurturing diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, recognising the indispensability of stable, amicable ties between the two neighbours.

The strained relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been primarily attributed to the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries in Afghanistan, culminating in attacks on Pakistani soil. Jilani’s call to address contentious issues echoes the urgency to resolve these concerns for the betterment of both countries. Strengthening trade and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan is pivotal. The development of these economic corridors not only fosters economic growth but also bolsters regional stability. Enhanced trade and connectivity can significantly benefit Pakistan, particularly given Afghanistan’s potential as a crucial trade partner and transit route for regional commerce. Mullah Shirin’s participation in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) accentuates a commitment to exploring mechanisms for cross-border movement and people-to-people contacts. This participation aligns with Shirin’s prior diplomatic engagements focused on border control and violations with neighbouring countries.

Sustained efforts to address mutual concerns, including peace, security, and people-to-people contacts, will be instrumental in strengthening ties. The collaboration witnessed in the JCC and the ongoing diplomatic efforts, exemplified by Mullah Shirin’s visit, should serve as a foundation for continued dialogue and pragmatic solutions to further consolidate Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The imperative now lies in sustained dialogue and concrete actions to transcend historical challenges and build a resilient partnership for shared prosperity and regional stability.