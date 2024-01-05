Dir police recover arms, drugs, cash in crackdown

Dir upper - The Upper Dir police have reported a major crackdown on criminal activities in the district during the year 2023. According to an official communique, a total of 15,953 individuals, including 165 proclaimed offenders (POs) linked to various murder cases, have been apprehended. This operation, conducted under the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and supervised by RPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur and District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad, aimed to tackle anti-social elements.

Highlights of the police operation include the arrest of 165 POs involved in murders and other crimes, along with 15,953 individuals associated with anti-social activities. Seizures during the year comprised 130.833 kg of chars, 1.200 kg of ice, and 537 grams of chars. The recovered arsenal included 57 Kalashnikovs, 127 rifles, 270 pistols, and an LMG, along with 10,810 bullets and magazines confiscated during search and strike operations.

Furthermore, the Upper Dir police’s anti-car lifting cell recovered 19 tampered cars and 13 bikes. Additionally, approximately 13.5 million in cash from various gangs was confiscated. The police also initiated action against unregistered foreigners residing in Dir, filing FIRs against them.

In a bid to tackle timber smuggling, the police recovered and handed over 2,739 smuggled logs of precious timber to the forest department. Traffic management efforts led to the issuance of 95,710 challans for traffic violations, resulting in a collection of around 27 million rupees.