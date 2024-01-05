Friday, January 05, 2024
DSP seeks justice as lady SHO ‘refuse’ to register case

Agencies
January 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is looking to get justice for his son as the lady Station House Officer (SHO) of Darakhshan Police Station allegedly refused to register his case. Sindh police once again look helpless in the face of the vassal system, as the DSP of Sindh police is looking to get justice for his son after the lady SHO of Darakhshan Police Station allegedly refused to register his case against some ‘influential’ individuals. The son of a DSP, in his complaint, claimed that on December 29, 2023, two single-cabin vehicles obstructed his vehicle, allegedly driven by ‘influential individuals,’ who later brandished advance rifles at him. Later, the victim further claimed that despite several visits to Darakhshan Police Station located in the Karachi DHA, the lady SHO allegedly refused to register the case. The complainant stated that the same person had quarreled with him a few days ago after which the matter was compromised later.

