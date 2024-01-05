EC receives 329 appeals against approval in KP

Peshawar - The Provincial Election Commissioner’s Office has received a total of 329 appeals concerning the approval and rejection of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections.

Regarding the approval of nomination papers for National Assembly seats, 14 applications were filed in appellate courts. Among these, 6 were lodged in the Peshawar Bench, another 6 in the Abbottabad Bench, and 2 in the DI Khan Bench.

In contrast, a significant 102 applications were filed against the rejection of nomination papers. The breakdown is as follows: 53 in the Peshawar Bench, 2 in the Abbottabad Bench, 34 in the Mingora Bench, 4 in the DI Khan Bench, and 9 in the Bannu Bench.

Shifting focus to the Provincial Assembly seats, 14 applications contested the approval of nomination papers. Of these, 5 were brought forward in the Peshawar Bench, 7 in the Abbottabad Bench, and 2 in the DI Khan Bench.

On the flip side, a considerable 199 applications contested the rejection of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats. Specifically, 107 appeals were filed in the Peshawar Bench, 10 in the Abbottabad Bench, 52 in the Mingora Bench, 6 in the DI Khan Bench, and 24 in the Bannu Bench.

In total, the received applications sum up to 329. Out of these, 116 challenge the approval of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats, while 213 contest the rejection of nomination papers for National Assembly seats.”