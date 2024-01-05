Friday, January 05, 2024
EUM holds workshop on digital avenues for earning

January 05, 2024
LAHORE   -  Emerson University, Multan (EUM) and the Punjab Information Technology Board jointly organized, a one-day training session dedicated to guiding students on avenues for earning halal livelihood, aimed at providing essential skills for sustainable and ethical income. EUM VC, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, emphasized the workshop’s mission to enable students to explore opportunities for earning halal income, particularly through online ventures. He reiterated the university’s commitment to ensuring each student’s ability to earn a dignified living. Master Trainer Dr. Kamran Mustafa delivered insightful talks, underscoring the significance of acquiring skills that contribute to ethical and sustainable income generation. A good number of students attended the session reflecting a keen interest in learning about halal income avenues. Prof. Maqsood Rizvi, Director of Student Affairs, facilitated the active participation of both male and female students.

