Farewell reception held for Italian envoy

ISLAMABAD-A farewell reception was hosted here yesterday to pay tribute to Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese of Italy, who is about to complete his four-year term in Pakistan.

The event was organized by former minister Ejaz Durrani and marked by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Dean of Diplomatic Corps Muhammad Karmoon, the Ambassador of Austria, envoys from the Czech Republic and Romania, and Italy’s Defense Attaché along with his spouse.

Palwasha Khan, a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Barrister Aisha, and the esteemed business figure Kafait Malik also graced the occasion.

Ambassador Ferrarese took the opportunity to highlight the substantial growth in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy over the past few years.

He underscored the deepening economic and trade relations, positioning Italy as a crucial economic ally of Pakistan.

Former minister and host of the event, Ejaz Durrani, commended the diplomatic and social contributions of the Italian ambassador, acknowledging his pivotal role in significantly enhancing bilateral relations over the past four years.

The gathering served as a testament to the importance both countries place on fostering strong diplomatic ties and collaboration.