Fog causes cancellation of another 24 flights

KARACHI-Heavy fog in different parts of the country has disrupted air operations severely as another 24 flights from various airports have been cancelled.

The number of cancelled flights has reached 88 in two days. The PIA air schedule has been severely affected due to disruption of Islamabad’s flight operations. Two flights to Islamabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar were diverted to alternative airports.

The PIA flight PK-212 from Dubai to Islamabad took off from Karachi, flight PF-719 of Air Sial from Jeddah to Islamabad landed in Lahore while Air Sial PF-737 from Muscat to Sialkot was taken off from Lahore. PIA flight PK-258 from Sharjah to Peshawar landed in Karachi while at Islamabad airport Abu-Dhabi PK-261, Dubai Islamabad PK 234 cancelled. Islamabad-Karachi Serene Air (ER) 500, ER-501, Gilgit-Islamabad PK-601 and PK-602 were canceled. Islamabad-Skardu PA 451, 452 and at Karachi airport PA 200, 201 were canceled.