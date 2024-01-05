Fuuast approves curriculum of BS, MPhil, Phd degree programs

KARACHI-The meeting of the Academic Council of Federal Urdu University was held at Gulshan Iqbal Campus, which was chaired by Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq. In the meeting, the curriculum of the BS, MPhil, PhD, Associate degree program of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry were approved. In addition, approval was given to start an associate degree program in the Department of Botany. In the meeting, the syllabus of the Department of Physics was presented, which was approved after minor changes.

While it was also approved to start a new associate degree program in the Department of Physics. Similarly, syllabus for BS and Associate degree program in Electronics sub-department of Physics Department was presented which was approved.

The curriculum of Computer Science Department of Islamabad Campus was also approved without any changes. Likewise BS Software Engineering and Associate in Software Engineering programs were also approved.

According to the policy of Higher Education Commission 2023, the new syllabus of BS 2023 has been approved by the Urdu Department of Islamabad Campus. While submitted for the approval of amendments in MPhil, PhD syllabuses which were approved with amendments.

In addition to BS four-year program, Associate Degree Program and BS Third Year two-year program were approved in the Department of Economics and Finance of the College of Business Administration (Karachi and Islamabad Campuses).

In the meeting, a proposal was made to start a weekend program in some departments. After deliberation, the meeting approved the initiation of weekend program in some specific sectors and it was decided that more sectors will be considered in this regard in the next meeting. In view of the financial situation of the university and keeping in mind the growing demand of computer science department, the meeting approved the immediate establishment of computer science department in Abdul Haq campus as well. In the meeting, referring to other universities, the policy of Online Distance Learning was also proposed in Urdu University and after deliberation, approval was given to start this program in the Department of English, Department of Education and Department of Psychology. Later, in other matters, a proposal was made by Dr. Shahid Iqbal, head of the department of psychology, to establish a wellness center in Abdul Haq campus, which was approved by the meeting. it was also decided in the meeting that the Convocation will be held in the month of October every year in the future. In other matters, it was decided that in the light of the directives of the Higher Education Commission, the translation of the Holy Qur’an and the teaching of the Prophet’s biography were approved in the subjects. The meeting was attended by Registrar Mohammad Siddique, Dean of Faculty of Science Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Dean of Faculty of Management, Business Dr. Masood Mishkoor, In-charge Dean of Faculty of Arts Dr. Shahid Iqbal, In-charge Dean of College of Islamic Education Dr. Hafiz Sani.