GCWUS produces first-ever PhD degree scholar

SIALKOT - Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has awarded the first PhD degree to Faiza Urooj, a PhD scholar of the Department of Urdu.

The scholar successfully defended her thesis on “Scientific and Mystical Consciousness in the Fictions of Rasheed Amjad” which was completed under the supervision of the head of the department, Dr Muhammed Afzal.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said Faiza Urooj has won the honour not only for the Urdu Department but also the first PhD student of GCWUS. She termed the defense of the thesis of the first PhD scholar as historic and joyful.

GCWUS VC appreciated the efforts of Dr Muhammad Afzal Butt for promoting the research culture in the university and playing a key role in the building and development of the institution.