Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt. issues directives for election of PCB chairman’s slot: Solangi told Senate

Govt. issues directives for election of PCB chairman’s slot: Solangi told Senate
Web Desk
8:14 PM | January 05, 2024
National

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, informed the Senate on Friday that the government has issued directives for the elections of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman’s slot.

In response to Senator Mushtaq Ahmad’s question during question hours in the Senate, he said that the appointment of the PCB Chairman was made by the previous government, not by the caretaker government.

The Minister said that the current Chairman of the PCB has previously worked in this position.

He added that the present government has limited the powers of the PCB Chairman, and the chairman of the PCB cannot make vital decisions independently under the current government’s directives.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024