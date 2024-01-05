Hearing on objections to Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from NA-15 put off

The Election Tribunal in Abbottabad has adjourned the hearing on objections to the nomination papers of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif until Jan 8.

According to details, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon represented Nawaz Sharif before the tribunal.

During the hearing, the tribunal noted that the eligibility case of parliamentary members was under consideration in the Supreme Court, and they were awaiting the court's decision.

Subsequently, the tribunal adjourned the hearing until Jan 8.

It is important to note that Aneesa Fatima Khan from the NA-15 constituency in Mansehra had challenged Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers.