HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues its operations against power thieves and defaulters, and during the last 24 hours, 384 more connections involved in theft were identified, including 06 commercial, 02 industrial and 376 domestic connections. The HESCO spokesperson informed that letters were submitted to various police stations for registration of cases against 330 consumers involved in electricity theft, under which 24 FIRs have been registered.