ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced

The schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was announced by the official broadcaster Star Sports on Friday.

Pakistan and India will play the most anticipated match on June 9 at Eisenhower Park in New York.

55 games will be played across nine different venues in West Indies and the United States (US).

The venues in West Indies are — Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

Meanwhile, three venues will hold the matches in the United States — Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

The Semi-finals of the event will be played on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively while the climax of the World Cup will take place in Barbados on June 29.

Pakistan's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round.

In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final.

This will be the first time since 2010 that a T20 World Cup, which was won by England, will be hosted in the West Indies.

On the other hand, this is the first time an event as big as the World Cup will be hosted by the US.

England are the defending champions after clinching the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, beating Pakistan in the final.