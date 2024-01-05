ICP complete another project to make federal capital safe city for diplomats

Islamabad-Islamabad Capital Police has completed another project to make the federal capital a safe city for diplomats and representatives of international organizations.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has completed another project to make the federal capital a safe city for diplomats and representatives of international organizations, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that the completion and design of this international importance project involved special assistance from law enforcement agencies as well as the Pakistan Army. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciates the Pakistan Army for its assistance in the project.

Following the request of Islamabad Capital Police, NLC completed this project in collaboration with CDA. The project further improved the security of the high-security zone and diplomatic enclave.

Surveillance cameras were installed around the diplomatic enclave. Electric fences were installed on the four walls of the diplomatic enclave, while entry and exit control systems were also introduced at the entry and exit points.

Along with this, a modern alarm system and a control room integrating them with the centralized system of Safe City Islamabad have also been set up at the Security Division Headquarters. In the control room, representatives of all law enforcement agencies are always present to protect the high-security zone.