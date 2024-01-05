Imran never said he doesn’t trust CJP Isa: Gohar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan Thursday made it clear that former prime minister and founder PTI Imran Khan never said he does not trust Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

He said no one should say such a thing. Khan is currently languishing in Adiala jail and entangled in multiple legal battles. Addressing a press conference here, Gohar called upon the top court to intervene and restore the party’s iconic “bat” symbol. “The Supreme Court has mandated a level playing-field for all political parties, but PTI is being denied,” he said, highlighting the alleged bias against his party.

The PTI chief also came hard on the police and civil administration as he raised concerns about the alleged mistreatment of PTI workers during the process of filing nomination papers, urging the judiciary to address these issues promptly. He held that the caretaker governments were no longer caretakers and had become a “party”, questioning how would democracy flourish in the country if such practices continued. He said that the electoral process is going on throughout the country but only PTI faced “unconstitutional” treatment.