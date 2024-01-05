Friday, January 05, 2024
Inter Milan sign Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan

Inter Milan sign Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan
8:28 PM | January 05, 2024
Inter Milan on Friday announced the signing of Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan.

"Tajon Buchanan is a new Inter player. The 24-year-old Canadian winger has joined on a permanent deal from Belgian side Club Brugge," Inter said in a statement.

To arrive in Europe in 2022, Buchanan previously moved to Club Brugge from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution.

He won the Belgian title with Club Brugge in 2022.

Buchanan was named in the Canada squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

He scored five goals and made 12 assists in 67 matches for Club Brugge.

