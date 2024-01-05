Friday, January 05, 2024
Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kills senior commander

Iraq’s pro-Iran Hashed force says ‘US strike’ kills senior commander
Agencies
January 05, 2024
International, Newspaper

BAGHDAD  -  A “US strike” in Baghdad on Thursday killed a military commander of the Hashed al-Shaabi, an ex-paramilitary faction of the grouping said, with an Iraqi security official reporting two deaths in a drone attack. The Iraqi government, supported by pro-Tehran factions, decried an “aggression”. It accused a US-led international coalition but stopped short of pinning the blame on Washington, as regional tensions soar amid the Israel-Hamas war. “A drone targeted the logistical support headquarters of Hashed al-Shaabi,” mainly pro-Iranian former paramilitary units integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, said the security official. The strike killed “two members and wounded seven others”, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

