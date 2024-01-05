JI inaugurates four parks, lays foundation stone for medical complex

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has inaugurated four more parks after their complete restoration and face-lifting and laid the foundation stone for another medical complex in Karachi. Separate and limited but graceful ceremonies were held by the local residents for the parks and the complex in the respective areas of Liaquatabad Town. The area residents and notables warmly welcomed Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and praised the JI leadership over their activeism for Karachi and Karachiites. The JI leader was accompanied by Liaquatabad Town Chairman Faraz Haseeb his deputy Ishaq Taimouri, chairmen of the relevant union committees, ward councillors and town officials. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader vowed to restore Karachi. He praised the town chairman and his team, including director parks and other officials. He further said that the JI has been serving Karachi and Karachiites even beyond it’s mandate at the towns run by the party. He urged Karachiites not to divide their votes for the sake and future of Karachi. He added that every vote cast against the JI will serve the feudal system and feudal lords in one way or another. The JI leader expressed his hope that the JI will come up with a heavy mandate in the general elections and will constitute the next Sindh government. He said that the JI is intended to purge the Sindh police of corrupt elements and to establish model schools. He further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposes the Pakistan People Party in her statements but provides support in the city council.