Karachi sees coldest morning of 2024

Agencies
January 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi recorded the coldest morning of 2024 on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 14°C in the metropolis, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The Met Department said the temperature in Karachi dropped due to north-east winds blowing in the city at the speed of eight kilometers per hour. The Met Office has also predicted light rain in Karachi today.
Met Office further informed that due to stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions will continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. A rain-bearing westerly system will likely enter Balochistan on 04th January (today) and may affect parts of Balochistan till 05th January 2024. Under the influence of this weather system.

Agencies

