Friday, January 05, 2024
KMU’s GCP workshop promotes ethical, clinical trials

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  KMU’s Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) successfully concluded a two-day Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Workshop, emphasizing ethical conduct in clinical trials. This initiative showcased KMU’s commitment to research excellence.

Led by esteemed facilitators, the workshop provided crucial insights into GCP, offering a rich learning experience. Dr. Khalid Rehman, CTU Director, highlighted the workshop’s hands-on approach in fostering ethical clinical practices. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, KMU’s Vice-Chancellor, praised CTU’s efforts and recommended mandatory participation for future researchers. The event concluded with Dr. Zia personally awarding certificates, symbolizing participants’ dedication to understanding GCP standards. 

KMU’s Clinical Trials unit envisions extending the workshop’s impact beyond campus, benefiting researchers nationwide and enhancing clinical research practices across Pakistan.

