KP cabinet toughens penal code, penalties for unlawful activities

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Cabinet recently approved amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, aiming to intensify penalties for various offenses, including organizing unlawful assemblies, rioting, and disobedience of lawful orders. The amendments primarily target Sections 147, 148, and 188 of the PPC.

Chaired by Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the 21st Cabinet meeting gathered ministers, advisors, and administrative secretaries in Peshawar. These amendments seek to bolster penalties as a deterrent against unlawful activities, emphasizing peace and the state’s writ.

Under the revised Section 147 of PPC, penalties can now extend to “up to three years and a fine of up to two hundred thousand rupees,” with an added three months of imprisonment for defaulting on fines. Section 148 now imposes penalties of “up to five years and a fine not less than one hundred thousand rupees, with six months of additional imprisonment for non-payment.”

Section 188’s penalty has been elevated to “up to one year and a fine of up to one hundred thousand rupees, not less than twenty- five thousand rupees, with an extra one month of imprisonment for default in payment.” Moreover, offenses endangering human life under this section now carry penalties of “up to three years and a fine of up to two hundred thousand rupees, not less than thirty-five thousand rupees, with an additional two months of imprisonment for defaulting on fines.”

The Cabinet also expanded the Settlement and Digitization of Land Record project to 25 sub-divisions/tehsils in merged districts, allotting Rs. 1777.829 million for the initiative. Additionally, Rs. 500 million was allocated for irrigation scheme maintenance and flood prevention.

Administratively, Mr. Imad Ali, a BS-20 PMS Officer, was appointed as the Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority, subject to Election Commission clearance.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the creation of posts for a new Research Cell at the Directorate of Prosecution, aligning with National Action Plan recommendations. It also sanctioned psychologist posts in the Prison Department as per the Peshawar High Court’s directives.

The Cabinet urged the Federal Government and National Highways Authority to provide an interchange and bypass from G.T. Road to Motorways for Abbottabad City. Lastly, the Cabinet expressed condolences for the late Former Chief Justice ® Qaiser Rasheed Khan and the father of Secretary Agriculture Javed Khan Marwat, offering prayers for their departed souls.