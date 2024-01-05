KP Health Dept cracks down on illegal medicines

Peshawar - The Drug Control and Pharmacy Services department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam’s directives, has launched a comprehensive crackdown against the illegal sale, storage, and distribution of alternative medicines across various districts in the province.

This operation, spearheaded by the Drug Control & Pharmacy Services department, swiftly responded to reports from different districts highlighting unlawful practices related to alternative medicines. These encompass food supplements, nutraceuticals, Unani, Ayurvedic, homeopathic, and herbal products.

As reported by the Director General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services to the Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, these activities fall under the definition of Therapeutic Goods as per The DRAP ACT 2012 & Rules Framed thereunder. They are regulated by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act 2012/The DRUG ACT 1976 under section 7 Sub-section (vii) pertaining to the fixation of prices of therapeutic goods.

In response to these measures, drug inspectors, directed by Secretary Health, launched a special campaign in various districts from January 1st to 3rd, 2024. The campaign targeted the illegal sale, storage, and distribution of alternative drugs in several districts across the province.

A total of 412 Medical Store/ Drug Store Outlets were inspected, scrutinizing 546 Alternative Medicines in the market. Additionally, 118 suspected samples of alternative medicines were collected on Form-5 during these operations.

Cases against offenders will be thoroughly investigated, and preliminary findings will be forwarded to the Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) under section 11 (6) of The Drug Act 1976. Subsequently, the PQCB will seek permission for the onward submission of cases to The Drug Court for judicial proceedings.

Secretary Health KP, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, emphasized that offenders will face charges under sections 23 1 (Vii), 23 1 a (X), and 23 1 C of The Drug Act 1976/DRAP ACT & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drug Rules 1982 (amended 2017). He reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining zero tolerance for those involved in the illegal sale, storage, and distribution of alternative medicines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These stringent measures aim to ensure public safety and will persist.